Saudi Arabia’s ‘Tawakkalna’ app updated, allows expat labor violators to sign up

Saudi Arabia Minister of Health, Dr. Tawfiq al-Rabiah, had received his second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and showcased his “Health Passport” on the “Tawakkalna” app. (Via @TawakkalnaApp Twitter)
Saudi Arabia Minister of Health, Dr. Tawfiq al-Rabiah, had received his second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and showcased his “Health Passport” on the “Tawakkalna” app. (Via @TawakkalnaApp Twitter)
Coronavirus

Saudi Arabia’s ‘Tawakkalna’ app updated, allows expat labor violators to sign up

Reem Krimly, Al Arabiya English

Saudi Arabia’s “Tawakkalna” application, the official application approved by the Ministry of Health to limit the spread of the coronavirus, has been updated to allow expatriate workers to register in the app, regardless of their legal status, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Saturday.

The updated version of the app allows users to register using their mobile numbers without the need for identification through the “Absher” app.

Tawakkalna supports the Kingdom’s efforts to confront the COVID-19 pandemic, and its keenness in “ensuring that these efforts include all citizens and residents, even those who violate residency and work regulations,” SPA said.

The app was launched in May by Saudi Arabia to initially manage issue permits to government and private entities during the curfew in place at the time. The application was developed through the close cooperation between the Ministry of Health and the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA).

Over 17 million people have used Tawakkalna in the Kingdom since its launch, SPA said last month.

