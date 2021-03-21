UAE daily COVID-19 rates fall, recording 1,717 new cases and five deaths

The United Arab Emirates on Sunday registered 1,717 new COVID-19 cases and five deaths, the country’s National Emergency Criss and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA) reported.

NCEMA stated that 237,479 coronavirus tests were carried out within the last 24 hours and that 1,960 recoveries were also recorded, as well as 117,112 administered vaccine doses.

Sunday’s numbers indicate a steady decline in the number of daily cases in the UAE.

The current death toll in the UAE has gone up to 1,438 and the total number of diagnosed cases since the beginning of the outbreak is at 440,355, NCEMA figures suggest. And as of Sunday, 16,221 active COVID-19 cases have been identified in the UAE.

The country’s vaccination campaign has been picking up pace as the UAE widened the scope of eligible residents for the vaccine by encouraging people aged 16 and above to register for vaccinations, Reuters reported on Sunday.

