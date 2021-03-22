AstraZeneca-Oxford COVID-19 vaccine 79 pct effective in US trial

The COVID-19 vaccine developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca was 79 percent effective in a large US trial at preventing symptomatic illness, and was 100 percent effective against severe or critical disease and hospitalization.

Phase three trials involving more than 32,000 volunteers across all age groups, conducted in the US, Chile and Peru have shown that COVID-19 AstraZeneca vaccine is safe and highly effective, the University of Oxford said on Monday.

“These results are great news as they show the remarkable efficacy of the vaccine in a new population and are consistent with the results from Oxford-led trials,” Andrew Pollard, who runs the Oxford Vaccine Group, said.

