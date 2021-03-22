.
.
.
.
Language

Brazil seeks Pan American Health Organization help to find COVID-19 intubation drugs

View of the Intensive Care Unit treating coronavirus patients in the Gilberto Novaes Hospital in Manaus, Brazil, on May 20, 2020. (AFP)
View of the Intensive Care Unit treating coronavirus patients in the Gilberto Novaes Hospital in Manaus, Brazil, on May 20, 2020. (File photo: AFP)
Coronavirus

Brazil seeks Pan American Health Organization help to find COVID-19 intubation drugs

Followed Unfollow

Reuters

Published: Updated:

The Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) has agreed to help Brazil acquire sedatives and other drugs it urgently needs for the intubation of patients seriously ill with COVID-19 due to a shortage in the current surge of serious cases.

PAHO Assistant Director Jarbas Barbosa said the regional branch of the World Health Organization is already looking for suppliers of the so-called “intubation kit” that Brazil can then purchase through PAHO’s strategic fund.

Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.

“Knowing the country’s difficulty, we are already looking for supply alternatives with international producers,” Barbosa told Reuters.

Brazil is facing record deaths from COVID-19 that have overwhelmed intensive care wards in major cities, some of which are running out of the sedatives and muscle relaxants needed to treat serious cases.

The Brazilian government has also instructed its ambassadors to look for drugs and equipment supplies in countries that produce them, two diplomats told Reuters.

The supplies sought include midazolam, propofol and fentanyl, used to sedate and relax intubated patients.

Last week, Brazilian governors wrote to President Jair Bolsonaro warning his government that their supplies of these medicines were running low and covered only 20 days of hospital needs, while new stocks were hard to find and prices had soared.

Last week was Brazil’s deadliest since the coronavirus pandemic began a year ago, with a record 2,841 deaths on March 16 and an accumulated toll of more than 294,000 dead by Sunday.

Read more:

Texas Roadhouse founder, CEO commits suicide over tinnitus worsened by COVID-19

COVID-19 vaccine rollout hampered in hard-hit northern Italy

US air travelers top 1.5 million for first time since March 2020 due to COVID-19

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

Feeding the hungry in Lebanon: FoodBlessed tackles food insecurity Feeding the hungry in Lebanon: FoodBlessed tackles food insecurity
Russian Soyuz rocket launches into space with satellites from Saudi Arabia, UAE Russian Soyuz rocket launches into space with satellites from Saudi Arabia, UAE

Top Content

UAE approves new system to attract remote workers, multiple entry tourist visas UAE approves new system to attract remote workers, multiple entry tourist visas
Jews in GCC countries get 650 pounds of matzah ahead of Passover Jews in GCC countries get 650 pounds of matzah ahead of Passover
Russian Soyuz rocket launches into space with satellites from Saudi Arabia, UAE Russian Soyuz rocket launches into space with satellites from Saudi Arabia, UAE
Russia expresses regret over US refusal to organize Putin-Biden talks Russia expresses regret over US refusal to organize Putin-Biden talks
Jordan announces new US defense deal allowing free entry of American troops Jordan announces new US defense deal allowing free entry of American troops
Saudi Aramco is raising its production capacity to 13 mln BPD: CEO Saudi Aramco is raising its production capacity to 13 mln BPD: CEO

Before you go

Turkey is sending the wrong messages to counter violence against women
Turkey is sending the wrong messages to counter violence against women

Explore More