.
.
.
.
Language

India to increase interval between doses of AstraZeneca shot

FILE PHOTO: A healthcare worker shows a vial and a box of the AstraZeneca coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine, as vaccinations resume after a brief pause in their use over concern for possible connection to blood clots, in Turin, Italy, March 19, 2021. REUTERS/Massimo Pinca/File Photo
A healthcare worker shows a vial and a box of the AstraZeneca coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine, as vaccinations resume after a brief pause in their use over concern for possible connection to blood clots. (File Photo: Reuters)
Coronavirus

India to increase interval between doses of AstraZeneca shot

Followed Unfollow

Reuters, New Delhi

Published: Updated:

India’s health ministry on Monday wrote to states asking them to administer second AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine doses to recipients within four to eight weeks, from the current guideline of four to six weeks.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“The recommendation has been revised to provide the 2nd dose of COVISHIELD at 4-8 weeks’ interval after the 1st dose, instead of earlier practiced interval of 4-6 weeks,” the ministry said in a statement, using the brand name for the vaccine made locally by the Serum Institute of India.

Read more:

A year on from lockdown, India reports worst daily rise in COVID-19 in months

Asia accelerates AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine rollouts, as trust plunges in Europe

Taiwan kicks off inoculation drive with AstraZeneca COVID-19 jab

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

Feeding the hungry in Lebanon: FoodBlessed tackles food insecurity Feeding the hungry in Lebanon: FoodBlessed tackles food insecurity
Russian Soyuz rocket launches into space with satellites from Saudi Arabia, UAE Russian Soyuz rocket launches into space with satellites from Saudi Arabia, UAE

Top Content

UAE approves new system to attract remote workers, multiple entry tourist visas UAE approves new system to attract remote workers, multiple entry tourist visas
Jews in GCC countries get 650 pounds of matzah ahead of Passover Jews in GCC countries get 650 pounds of matzah ahead of Passover
Russian Soyuz rocket launches into space with satellites from Saudi Arabia, UAE Russian Soyuz rocket launches into space with satellites from Saudi Arabia, UAE
Jordan announces new US defense deal allowing free entry of American troops Jordan announces new US defense deal allowing free entry of American troops
Tens of thousands of Turkish Kurds in New Year Diyarbakir protest over repression Tens of thousands of Turkish Kurds in New Year Diyarbakir protest over repression
Russian jets conduct raids northwestern Syria in opposition-held areas Russian jets conduct raids northwestern Syria in opposition-held areas

Before you go

Turkey arrests pro-Kurdish MP who was expelled from parliament
Turkey arrests pro-Kurdish MP who was expelled from parliament

Explore More