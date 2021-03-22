.
.
.
.
Language

Indian group to make 200 million doses of Russia’s Sputnik V

A Palestinian health worker displays a vial of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine as he prepares to vaccinate Matthias Schmale, UNRWA's Gaza director, against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Gaza City February 24, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A health worker displays a vial of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine. (File photo: Reuters)
Coronavirus

Indian group to make 200 million doses of Russia’s Sputnik V

Followed Unfollow

AFP, Moscow

Published: Updated:

The backer of Russia’s Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine said Monday it had signed an agreement with an India-based pharmaceuticals giant for the production of up to 200 million doses of the jab a year.

The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), the country’s sovereign wealth fund, said in a statement it has partnered with the Virchow Group to produce up to 200 million doses of the two-dose vaccine in India every year.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

Virchow Biotech, a subsidiary of the Virchow Group, is expected to start full-scale commercial production in the first half of 2021, it said.

RDIF CEO Kirill Dmitriev said the agreement was “an important step to facilitate the full-scale local production” of Sputnik V in India and to supply partners around the world.

Last week, the RDIF announced a production agreement for at least 200 million doses of Sputnik with another Indian drugmaker -- Stelis Biopharma.

According to RDIF, Russia’s vaccine, which is named after the Soviet-era satellite, has been registered in 54 countries.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Moscow registered the vaccine in August before large-scale clinical trials, but leading medical journal The Lancet has since said it is safe and over 90 percent effective.

Some Western countries have been wary of Sputnik over concerns the Kremlin is using it as a soft power tool to advance its interests.

Read more:

Indian drugmaker Stelis signs deal to produce 200 mln doses of Russia’s Sputnik V

Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine developers reach production deals in key EU states

India’s Serum Institute delays vaccine shipments to Brazil, Morocco, Saudi

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

Feeding the hungry in Lebanon: FoodBlessed tackles food insecurity Feeding the hungry in Lebanon: FoodBlessed tackles food insecurity
Russian Soyuz rocket launches into space with satellites from Saudi Arabia, UAE Russian Soyuz rocket launches into space with satellites from Saudi Arabia, UAE

Top Content

UAE approves new system to attract remote workers, multiple entry tourist visas UAE approves new system to attract remote workers, multiple entry tourist visas
Jews in GCC countries get 650 pounds of matzah ahead of Passover Jews in GCC countries get 650 pounds of matzah ahead of Passover
Jordan announces new US defense deal allowing free entry of American troops Jordan announces new US defense deal allowing free entry of American troops
Tens of thousands of Turkish Kurds in New Year Diyarbakir protest over repression Tens of thousands of Turkish Kurds in New Year Diyarbakir protest over repression
Russian jets conduct raids northwestern Syria in opposition-held areas Russian jets conduct raids northwestern Syria in opposition-held areas
Arab Coalition strikes hit Houthi missiles' workshops in Yemen's Sanaa Arab Coalition strikes hit Houthi missiles' workshops in Yemen's Sanaa

Before you go

Turkey arrests pro-Kurdish MP who was expelled from parliament
Turkey arrests pro-Kurdish MP who was expelled from parliament

Explore More