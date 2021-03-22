.
.
.
.
Language

New Zealand PM puts travel with Australia on hold for two more weeks

New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern (L) and New Zealand's health department director-general Ashley Bloomfield (R) take part in a press conference about the COVID-19 coronavirus at Parliament in Wellington on June 8, 2020. (File photo: AFP)
New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern (L) and New Zealand's health department director-general Ashley Bloomfield (R) take part in a press conference about the COVID-19 coronavirus at Parliament in Wellington on June 8, 2020. (File photo: AFP)
Coronavirus

New Zealand PM puts travel with Australia on hold for two more weeks

Followed Unfollow

Reuters, Wellington

Published: Updated:

New Zealand’s Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will announce within two weeks a date for quarantine-free travel with Australia, she said on Monday, despite mounting pressure from business to open borders with neighboring countries.

The government hopes to announce a start date on April 6, Ardern told a news conference, adding that while opening borders with neighbors was a priority, several concerns needed to be resolved first.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

“We know that many New Zealanders are nervous...they want us to proceed in the same vein as our overall COVID response, that’s with caution.”

Ardern outlined the conditions needed to satisfy the cabinet, such as contact tracing measures and managed isolation facilities, before borders are opened to Australians.

Both countries have successfully contained the coronavirus within their borders, although Australia has suffered sporadic outbreaks.

Most Australian states have opened borders to New Zealanders since last October, with a few short suspensions over small virus outbreaks in Auckland. But New Zealand has delayed returning the favor.

New Zealand’s opposition National Party has called for the immediate start of quarantine-free travel with Australia.

“The last thing our struggling economy needs now is more announcements about future announcements,” party leader Judith Collins said in a statement.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“The prime minister should have given us the certainty of a start date today.”

Tourism operators in New Zealand who cater to international visitors are struggling, with some having warned their business may not survive much longer if the borders remain shut.

A two-way travel arrangement was in New Zealand’s hands, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said this month.

Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison reacts after receiving a dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine, as Minister for Health Greg Hunt (L) looks on, at the Castle Hill Medical Centre in Sydney on February 21, 2021.
Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison reacts after receiving a dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine, as Minister for Health Greg Hunt (L) looks on, at the Castle Hill Medical Centre in Sydney on February 21, 2021.

But Ardern said opening borders without proper systems in place would lead to more lockdowns, putting even domestic tourism at risk.

Read more:

New Zealand expected to announce details of travel arrangement with Australia

Australia and Singapore working on travel bubble: Deputy Prime Minister

Snap lockdowns in Australia and New Zealand curb virus spread

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

Over 3 mln people in Saudi Arabia received COVID-19 vaccine: Health ministry  Over 3 mln people in Saudi Arabia received COVID-19 vaccine: Health ministry 
Lessons from MERS fight helped Saudi protect health workers during COVID-19: Study Lessons from MERS fight helped Saudi protect health workers during COVID-19: Study

Top Content

UAE approves new system to attract remote workers, multiple entry tourist visas UAE approves new system to attract remote workers, multiple entry tourist visas
Jews in GCC countries get 650 pounds of matzah ahead of Passover Jews in GCC countries get 650 pounds of matzah ahead of Passover
Saudi Arabia’s ‘Tawakkalna’ app updated, allows expat labor violators to sign up Saudi Arabia’s ‘Tawakkalna’ app updated, allows expat labor violators to sign up
Jordan announces new US defense deal allowing free entry of American troops Jordan announces new US defense deal allowing free entry of American troops
Russian jets conduct raids northwestern Syria in opposition-held areas Russian jets conduct raids northwestern Syria in opposition-held areas
Tens of thousands of Turkish Kurds in New Year Diyarbakir protest over repression Tens of thousands of Turkish Kurds in New Year Diyarbakir protest over repression

Before you go

Turkey arrests pro-Kurdish MP who was expelled from parliament
Turkey arrests pro-Kurdish MP who was expelled from parliament

Explore More