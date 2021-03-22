.
Saudi Arabia reports increase in COVID-19 cases with 404 infections

A Saudi woman waits to get a dose of a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine, in Riyadh. (Reuters)
Coronavirus

Reem Krimly, Al Arabiya English

Saudi Arabia on Monday reported an increase in the number of coronavirus cases with 404 new infections, according to the Ministry of Health.

The Kingdom also reported four new deaths, bringing the death toll to 6,613.

The number of recoveries rose by 387 to 374,799.

There are 4,012 active COVID-19 cases in Saudi Arabia, 595 of which are critical cases, the health ministry said.

More than 3 million people are vaccinated against the coronavirus in Saudi Arabia, making up about 70 percent of citizens and residents who registered to receive the dose, the Ministry of Health announced on Sunday.

Over 500 inoculation centers are open around the Kingdom, including in pharmacies, to make sure that everyone has access to them, according to the ministry.

