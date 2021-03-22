.
UAE records 1,871 new COVID-19 cases as recoveries rise by over 2,000

A seagull flies pass the view of city skyline and the world tallest tower, Burj Khalifa, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (AP)
Coronavirus

Tamara Abueish, Al Arabiya English

The United Arab Emirates recorded 1,871 new cases of the coronavirus in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed infections in the country to 442,226, the Ministry of Health and Prevention said on Monday.

The country has been reporting a steady decline in the number of new infections in the past week, according to official data.

Seven people died due to complications caused by COVID-19, which brings the virus-related death toll in the country to 1,445.

Meanwhile, 2,144 people recovered from the coronavirus disease in the past 24 hours. The total number of recoveries is now 424,840.

The UAE expanded its vaccination campaign on Sunday, allowing people aged 16 and above to now take the dose.

UAE expands COVID-19 vaccination drive, urges ages 16 and above to register

UAE approves new system to attract remote workers, multiple entry tourist visas

