Biden’s administration says 27 mln COVID-19 vaccine doses will ship out this week

The White House on Tuesday said 27 million COVID-19 vaccine doses will be distributed to US states and other localities this week, including 4 million doses from Johnson & Johnson.

White House coronavirus response coordinator Jeff Zients updated the nation’s governors on the vaccine supply in a call earlier Tuesday, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki told reporters on board Air Force One.

