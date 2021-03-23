.
.
.
.
Biden’s administration says 27 mln COVID-19 vaccine doses will ship out this week

A nurse fills a syringe with the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine at a vaccination centre in Seoul on March 20, 2021. (File photo: AFP)
A nurse fills a syringe with the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine. (File photo: AFP)
Reuters

Published: Updated:

The White House on Tuesday said 27 million COVID-19 vaccine doses will be distributed to US states and other localities this week, including 4 million doses from Johnson & Johnson.

White House coronavirus response coordinator Jeff Zients updated the nation’s governors on the vaccine supply in a call earlier Tuesday, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki told reporters on board Air Force One.

