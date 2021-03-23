Brazil’s President Bolsonaro says he is still not ‘convinced’ by COVID-19 restriction

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Monday said he had not yet been convinced to change his long-held stance against lockdown measures to control the coronavirus outbreak sweeping his nation.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Speaking at an event in Brasilia, Bolsonaro said lockdowns only served to make the poor poorer, and he refused to moderate his position against stay-at-home measures which he said kill jobs. He added that Brazil’s focus should be on destroying the virus and not attacking his government.

Read more:

Brazil signs Pfizer deal for 100 mln COVID-19 vaccine doses

India’s Serum Institute delays vaccine shipments to Brazil, Morocco, Saudi

Brazil seeks Pan American Health Organization help to find COVID-19 intubation drugs