France’s COVID-19 figures surging at ‘vertiginous rate’: Hospital executive

France’s COVID-19 figures are going up at a “vertiginous rate” and if the situation does not improve, further lockdown measures may be needed, Frederic Valletoux, president of the French hospital federation, said on Tuesday.

“The epidemic is gathering pace, and the figures are exploding,” Valletoux, who is also mayor of Fontainebleau just south of Paris, told LCI TV.



Official data published on Monday showed that the tally of new COVID-19 cases in France had accelerated further despite the start of a third lockdown over the weekend, with the number of people in intensive care at a new four-month high.

