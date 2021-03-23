Krispy Kreme offers free doughnuts to US customers who receive COVID-19 vaccine

A major US doughnut chain said Monday it would begin giving out free doughnuts to anyone that has received one of the three coronavirus vaccines approved by the American government.

“Krispy Kreme is finding ways to be sweet as the US continues to scale COVID-19 vaccinations,” a statement on the company’s website read.

The “COVID-19 vaccine offer” started on Monday and will last until the end of 2021. Anyone that shows their COVID-19 vaccination record card can receive one free Original Glazed doughnut, the company said.

But the offer is only valid for those who have received one of the coronavirus jabs approved by the US: Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson.

We'd like to show sweet support to those who have received the COVID-19 Vaccine. Starting today, bring your Vaccine Card to a Krispy Kreme shop and get 1 FREE Original Glazed doughnut. No chance to get your Vaccine? This will run thru end of 2021. Info at https://t.co/gWnWhXOKKq pic.twitter.com/UqmDLne5E9 — Krispy Kreme (@krispykreme) March 22, 2021

There is a limit on one doughnut per day per participant if anyone tries to grab a dozen per day.

But for those who have the time they can get one free doughnut per day for the rest of the year.

Krispy Kreme is the latest company to encourage Americans to get a vaccine.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 126,509,736 vaccines have been administered in the US. It is estimated that about 25 percent of the population has been given at least one dose. Another 14 percent have been fully vaccinated.

The number of those vaccinated is expected to jump in the coming weeks as Johnson & Johnson makes its push into the US market.

Vaccine distribution began in the US on Dec. 14, 2020, after two vaccines were formed and approved by the US authorities in record time.

The Department of Health & Human Services tweeted on Monday that anyone living in the US was eligible to receive a vaccine “for FREE, regardless of your immigration or health insurance status.”

Reminder: If you live in the U.S., the federal government is providing all #COVID19 vaccines to you for FREE, regardless of your immigration or health insurance status. Learn more on @CDCgov’s FAQ page: https://t.co/uEnLgDvqqF. pic.twitter.com/hx8IHMCJ3P — HHS.gov (@HHSGov) March 22, 2021

