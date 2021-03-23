Oman’s new quarantine measures for travelers: all you need to know

Travelers arriving in the Sultanate of Oman will need to book accommodation in hotels or other isolation centers from March 29 onwards, as part of the country’s new rules to curb the spread of COVID-19, Times of Oman reported on Tuesday.

The new measures which were issued by the country’s Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) stated that, starting from 2:00 p.m. on March 29, all arrivals must book their accommodation for the quarantine period via dedicated platform Sahala.

Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.

The statement cited that airlines would be held responsible for ensuring that the passenger has a confirmed booking via the Sahala platform, and that all requirements which were stipulated in previous circulars would remain valid.

In February this year, the Sultanate announced a new set of COVID-19 guidelines which included the closure of parks, beaches and other leisure spaces.

As of Tuesday, Oman’s total COVID-19 cases from the beginning of the pandemic was at 152,364, recoveries were at 139,846, and the death toll was at 1,633, the health ministry reported.

Read more:

Oman to offer longer residency permits to foreign investors: State TV

Oman bans direct flights from UK as of March 19 to curb spread of coronavirus

Oman COVID-19 curfew: All commercial activities shut down from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.