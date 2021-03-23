Russia’s President Vladimir Putin gets vaccinated against COVID-19

Russian President Vladimir Putin has got vaccinated against the COVID-19 with a vaccine and is feeling well, RIA said on Tuesday citing the Kremlin, as authorities seek to encourage more Russians to take the shot.

The Kremlin said earlier on Tuesday it had deliberately decided not to reveal the name of the Russian-made vaccine which Putin chose to take.

