Russia’s President Vladimir Putin gets vaccinated against COVID-19

A medical worker holds a syringe with Sputnik V (Gam-COVID-Vac) vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) before administering an injection at a vaccination centre in a shopping mall in Saint Petersburg, Russia February 24, 2021. (Reuters)
Russian President Vladimir Putin has got vaccinated against the COVID-19 with a vaccine and is feeling well, RIA said on Tuesday citing the Kremlin, as authorities seek to encourage more Russians to take the shot.

The Kremlin said earlier on Tuesday it had deliberately decided not to reveal the name of the Russian-made vaccine which Putin chose to take.

