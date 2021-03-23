Saudi Arabia records 410 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

Saudi Arabia on Tuesday reported 410 new coronavirus cases and five deaths, bringing the total number of cases to 385,834, and the death toll to 6,618, according to the Ministry of Health.

The number of recoveries rose by 366 to 375,165.

#الصحة⁩ تعلن عن تسجيل (410) حالة إصابة جديدة بفيروس كورونا (كوفيد-19)، وتسجيل (5) حالات وفيات رحمهم الله، وتسجيل (366) حالة تعافي ليصبح إجمالي عدد الحالات المتعافية (375,165) حالة ولله الحمد. pic.twitter.com/S8asGp8cpQ — و ز ا ر ة ا لـ صـ حـ ة السعودية (@SaudiMOH) March 23, 2021

The capital, Riyadh, recorded 159 COVI-19 cases Tuesday, while the Eastern Province had 80 cases, and Mecca had 71 cases.

There are 4,051 active coronavirus cases in the Kingdom, 617 of which are critical cases, the health ministry said.

