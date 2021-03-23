.
.
.
.
Language

Saudi Arabia records 410 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

A man walks at the seafront promenade in the Saudi seaport of jeddah, on June 21, 2020, as the country re-opens following the lifting of a lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (AFP)
A man walks at the seafront promenade in the Saudi seaport of jeddah, on June 21, 2020, as the country re-opens following the lifting of a lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (AFP)
Coronavirus

Saudi Arabia records 410 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

Followed Unfollow

Reem Krimly, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Saudi Arabia on Tuesday reported 410 new coronavirus cases and five deaths, bringing the total number of cases to 385,834, and the death toll to 6,618, according to the Ministry of Health.

The number of recoveries rose by 366 to 375,165.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

The capital, Riyadh, recorded 159 COVI-19 cases Tuesday, while the Eastern Province had 80 cases, and Mecca had 71 cases.

There are 4,051 active coronavirus cases in the Kingdom, 617 of which are critical cases, the health ministry said.

Read more:

Saudi Arabia reports increase in COVID-19 cases with 404 infections

Lessons from MERS fight helped Saudi protect health workers during COVID-19: Study

Over 3 mln people in Saudi Arabia received COVID-19 vaccine: Health ministry

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

UAE requires PCR test every two weeks for some employees not vaccinated against COVID UAE requires PCR test every two weeks for some employees not vaccinated against COVID
Feeding the hungry in Lebanon: FoodBlessed tackles food insecurity Feeding the hungry in Lebanon: FoodBlessed tackles food insecurity

Top Content

UAE requires PCR test every two weeks for some employees not vaccinated against COVID UAE requires PCR test every two weeks for some employees not vaccinated against COVID
Abu Dhabi makes PCR tests compulsory for private-sector workers in vital sectors Abu Dhabi makes PCR tests compulsory for private-sector workers in vital sectors
AstraZeneca may have included outdated info from US COVID-19 vaccine trial: NIAID AstraZeneca may have included outdated info from US COVID-19 vaccine trial: NIAID
US shooting leaves 10 people dead in Colorado supermarket: Police US shooting leaves 10 people dead in Colorado supermarket: Police
Nigeria suspends Emirates flights after airline demands 3 COVID-19 tests in 24 hours Nigeria suspends Emirates flights after airline demands 3 COVID-19 tests in 24 hours
Children 10 and younger have stronger antibody response to COVID-19: Study Children 10 and younger have stronger antibody response to COVID-19: Study

Before you go

Thai Prime Minister sprays alcohol on reporters to escape questions
Thai Prime Minister sprays alcohol on reporters to escape questions

Explore More