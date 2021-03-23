.
Turkey reports 26,182 new COVID-19 cases, highest this year

Susan Janet Crouch, a 71-year old woman from Britain living in Turkey, receives the first dose of Sinovac's CoronaVac coronavirus vaccine at a healthcare center in the Mediterranean town of Side, in Antalya province, Turkey March 4, 2021. (Reuters/Kaan Soyturk)
Turkey reports 26,182 new COVID-19 cases, highest this year

Turkey registered 26,182 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, the highest daily number since mid-December, health ministry data showed, as cases continued to rise amid an easing in measures to restrict infections this month.

The death toll rose by 138 to 30,316.

Daily cases have roughly doubled since the beginning of March, when restrictions were eased.

Erdogan announced a partial opening of schools, as well as cafes and restaurants. Ankara also eased weekend lockdowns, after the number of new cases fell below 10,000 daily.

Explore More