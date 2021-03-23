UAE records 2,172 new COVID-19 cases, six deaths in 24 hours

The United Arab Emirates recorded 2,172 new cases of the coronavirus in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed infections in the country to 444,398, the Ministry of Health and Prevention said on Tuesday.

The country has been reporting a steady decline in the number of new infections in the past week, according to official data.

Six people died due to complications caused by COVID-19, which brings the virus-related death toll in the country to 1,451.

Meanwhile, 2,348 people recovered from the coronavirus disease in the past 24 hours. The total number of recoveries is now 427,188.

A further 209,079 tests have been carried out across the country.

The UAE expanded its vaccination campaign on Sunday, allowing people aged 16 and above to now take the dose.

It was also announced on Tuesday that employees in five business sectors who have not been vaccinated against COVID-19 in the UAE will be required to take a PCR test every two weeks, starting on March 28, according to the official WAM news agency.

The categories include hotels, restaurants, transportation, health and social sector, and “individual activities” relating to laundry services, beauty salons and barbershops.

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation made the decision in coordination with the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA), according to WAM.

