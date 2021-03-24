Coupons, cash and free doughnuts: Global perks for getting the COVID-19 vaccine

With countries racing to get their populations vaccinated against COVID-19, businesses are offering a growing array of incentives for those who have had their jabs.

From free doughnuts, shopping vouchers, discounted bank loans and cash rewards, companies across the globe are rolling out perks to encourage uptake of vaccinations.

In the GCC, Bahrain has introduced a number of country-wide incentives to encourage the uptake of vaccinations.



In March, the Bahrain Grand Prix organizers announced that those vaccinated, or who had recovered from the virus, would be eligible to buy tickets for this year’s Formula One season opener.





A Bahraini bank - Al Salam Bank – also announced this month it is waiving loan fees for customers vaccinated against COVID-19, in the latest regional initiative aimed at encouraging uptake of the jab.



In the United Arab Emirates, ridesharing company Uber is offering discount journeys to people traveling to vaccination centers and, similarly, the Dubai Taxi (Hala) is offering residents a free ride home from select vaccination centers.



Also in the UAE, the Emirates Driving Institute is offering discounts on driving courses.

Bab Al Shams Desert Resort is offering 25 percent of their stay for visitors with proof of two doses of the vaccine. Café Ristretto is offering free black coffee to those who have received both doses of the vaccine.



Further afield, it was announced that shoppers in a district of Beijing can now receive discount coupons if they have received COVID-19. Daxing district started handing out the coupons to people on Wednesday who have received two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine.



Last week, US doughnut chain Krispy Kreme said on Monday it would begin giving out free doughnuts to anyone that has received one of the three coronavirus vaccines approved by the American government.

US employers such as Instacart, Target, Trader Joe’s, Chobani, McDonald’s and Dollar General are among a growing list of companies offering workers time off and extra money to get vaccinated for COVID-19.

US company Kroger is awarding its employees $100 in store credit for taking the vaccine, while Publix is offering employees a $125 gift card.

