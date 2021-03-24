.
.
.
.
Language

India detects novel coronavirus variant

A member of an Indian medical team registers upon her arrival at Dubai International Airport on May 9, 2020, to help with the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. (AFP)
A member of an Indian medical team registers upon her arrival at Dubai International Airport on May 9, 2020, to help with the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. (AFP)
Coronavirus

India detects novel coronavirus variant

Followed Unfollow

Reuters, New Delhi

Published: Updated:

India’s health ministry said on Wednesday that a novel variant of the coronavirus had been detected in the country in addition to many other variants of concern (VOCs) also found abroad.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

“Though VOCs and a new double mutant variant have been found in India, these have not been detected in numbers sufficient to either establish a direct relationship or explain the rapid increase in cases in some States,” the health ministry said in a statement.

Read more:

Indian group to make 200 million doses of Russia’s Sputnik V

India to expand COVID-19 vaccination effort as it battles surge in infections

India to increase interval between doses of AstraZeneca shot

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

Suez Canal blockage by giant vessel likely to disrupt global energy supply chain Suez Canal blockage by giant vessel likely to disrupt global energy supply chain
Dubai deputy ruler, UAE finance minister Sheikh Hamdan dies at age 75 Dubai deputy ruler, UAE finance minister Sheikh Hamdan dies at age 75

Top Content

UAE requires PCR test every two weeks for some employees not vaccinated against COVID UAE requires PCR test every two weeks for some employees not vaccinated against COVID
Girl, 7, dies after being shot in her home in turbulent Myanmar Girl, 7, dies after being shot in her home in turbulent Myanmar
Dubai deputy ruler, UAE finance minister Sheikh Hamdan dies at age 75 Dubai deputy ruler, UAE finance minister Sheikh Hamdan dies at age 75
Saudi Council of Ministers holds virtual session to discuss Houthi attacks Saudi Council of Ministers holds virtual session to discuss Houthi attacks
Three Russian pilots killed by faulty ejection seats in nuclear-capable bomber Three Russian pilots killed by faulty ejection seats in nuclear-capable bomber
Israeli election exit polls give Netanyahu slim majority Israeli election exit polls give Netanyahu slim majority

Before you go

Turkey is sending the wrong messages to counter violence against women
Turkey is sending the wrong messages to counter violence against women

Explore More