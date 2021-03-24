.
.
.
.
Language

Papua New Guina gears up for COVID-19 shots as 8,000 doses arrive from Australia

Australian officials carry boxes containing some 8,000 initial doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine following their arrival on board a Royal Australian Air Force plane at the Port Moresby international airport on March 23, 2021, as Papua New Guinea raced to quell a Covid-19 surge overwhelming its fragile health system. (File photo: AFP)
Australian officials carry boxes containing some 8,000 initial doses of the AstraZeneca vaccin, as Papua New Guinea raced to quell a Covid-19 surge overwhelming its fragile health system. (File photo: AFP)
Coronavirus

Papua New Guina gears up for COVID-19 shots as 8,000 doses arrive from Australia

Followed Unfollow

Reuters, Sydney

Published: Updated:

Papua New Guinea will kick-off its coronavirus vaccination program by this weekend, helped by 8,000 AstraZeneca doses from neighboring Australia as it tries to prevent its basic health system being overwhelmed by a surge in COVID-19 cases.

The Pacific Island country of nine million people is battling a rapidly spreading coronavirus outbreak which has claimed 37 lives, including a member of parliament, from more than 3,750 cases.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

Nobody in the country has been vaccinated so far with Prime Minister James Marape indicating he would be the first to receive the jab to show they were safe for everyone.

In a statement, however, Marape said the vaccines were not compulsory.

“The government will not force anyone to take the vaccines... but you cannot stop doctors and others if they chose to take this or another vaccine,” Marape said in a statement.

Marape said Australia was trying to procure another one million doses for PNG, urging citizens to not take “this sort of help for granted when globally medical supply is tight.” Australia is worried “uncontrolled” outbreak could produce a new variant of the virus that would affect not only PNG but the wider region.

Australia’s Chief Health Officer Brendan Murphy described the procurement discussions with Europe at a Senate estimates hearing in Canberra on Wednesday as “very tense.”

“AstraZeneca are doing everything they can, our diplomatic colleagues are doing everything they can,” Murphy said.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“If we don’t succeed in getting any overseas ones we will certainly be discussing with government about whether we can deploy some more of our local product.”

Last week, PNG increased mobility restrictions with pubs, clubs and gaming sites ordered shut, bans on large gatherings and face masks made mandatory.

Read more:

First batch of COVID-19 vaccines arrive in Papua New Guinea

Papua New Guinea orders restrictions as COVID-19 numbers climb

Papua New Guinea facing COVID-19 crisis as infection rate rises

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

UAE requires PCR test every two weeks for some employees not vaccinated against COVID UAE requires PCR test every two weeks for some employees not vaccinated against COVID
Feeding the hungry in Lebanon: FoodBlessed tackles food insecurity Feeding the hungry in Lebanon: FoodBlessed tackles food insecurity

Top Content

UAE requires PCR test every two weeks for some employees not vaccinated against COVID UAE requires PCR test every two weeks for some employees not vaccinated against COVID
Three Russian pilots killed by faulty ejection seats in nuclear-capable bomber Three Russian pilots killed by faulty ejection seats in nuclear-capable bomber
Girl, 7, dies after being shot in her home in turbulent Myanmar Girl, 7, dies after being shot in her home in turbulent Myanmar
Iran oil exports remain ‘elevated’ in March, says a tanker tracker Iran oil exports remain ‘elevated’ in March, says a tanker tracker
France’s Macron seeks faster COVID-19 vaccination rollout France’s Macron seeks faster COVID-19 vaccination rollout
Saudi Council of Ministers holds virtual session to discuss Houthi attacks Saudi Council of Ministers holds virtual session to discuss Houthi attacks

Before you go

Turkey is sending the wrong messages to counter violence against women
Turkey is sending the wrong messages to counter violence against women

Explore More