Saudi Arabia reports 466 COVID-19 cases, six deaths

A man in a wheelchair leaving after he received dose of a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia December 17, 2020. (Reuters)
Coronavirus

Reem Krimly, Al Arabiya English

Saudi Arabia on Wednesday reported an increase in the number of coronavirus cases with 466 infections, bringing the total number of cases to 386,300, according to the Ministry of Health.

The death toll rose by six to 6,624.

The Kingdom detected 306 new recoveries, bringing the total to 375,471.

Riyadh, the capital, recorded 193 COVID-19 cases, while the Eastern Province had 102 cases, and Mecca had 71 cases.

There are 4,205 active coronavirus cases in the Kingdom, 627 of which are critical cases, the health ministry said.

