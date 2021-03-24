Saudi Arabia reports 466 COVID-19 cases, six deaths

Saudi Arabia on Wednesday reported an increase in the number of coronavirus cases with 466 infections, bringing the total number of cases to 386,300, according to the Ministry of Health.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

The death toll rose by six to 6,624.

The Kingdom detected 306 new recoveries, bringing the total to 375,471.

#الصحة⁩ تعلن عن تسجيل (466) حالة إصابة جديدة بفيروس كورونا (كوفيد-19)، وتسجيل (6) حالات وفيات رحمهم الله، وتسجيل (306) حالة تعافي ليصبح إجمالي عدد الحالات المتعافية (375,471) حالة ولله الحمد. pic.twitter.com/vHZ2hBtPbZ — و ز ا ر ة ا لـ صـ حـ ة السعودية (@SaudiMOH) March 24, 2021

Riyadh, the capital, recorded 193 COVID-19 cases, while the Eastern Province had 102 cases, and Mecca had 71 cases.

There are 4,205 active coronavirus cases in the Kingdom, 627 of which are critical cases, the health ministry said.

Read more:

Saudi Arabia records 410 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

Lessons from MERS fight helped Saudi protect health workers during COVID-19: Study

Saudi Arabia reports increase in COVID-19 cases with 404 infections