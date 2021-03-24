.
Sweden to end travel ban for people traveling from Norway, Denmark

Passengers are pictured wearing protective masks at the Arlanda airport, north of Stockholm, while the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues in Stockholm, Sweden. (Reuters)
Reuters, Stockholm

The Swedish government will on March 31 end the travel ban for people traveling from Norway and Denmark to Sweden as the measure is no longer necessary for reducing the spread of the coronavirus, it said on Wednesday.

All people traveling to Sweden will still need a negative COVID-19 test to enter the country.

“This means, among other things, that Norwegians and Danes can travel to their holiday homes in Sweden and that families and friends across borders can meet each other,” Mikael Damberg, Minister of the Interior, told a news conference.

