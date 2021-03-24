Sweden to end travel ban for people traveling from Norway, Denmark

The Swedish government will on March 31 end the travel ban for people traveling from Norway and Denmark to Sweden as the measure is no longer necessary for reducing the spread of the coronavirus, it said on Wednesday.

Visit our dedicated coronavirus site here for all the latest updates.

All people traveling to Sweden will still need a negative COVID-19 test to enter the country.

“This means, among other things, that Norwegians and Danes can travel to their holiday homes in Sweden and that families and friends across borders can meet each other,” Mikael Damberg, Minister of the Interior, told a news conference.

Read more:

Hundreds protest COVID-19 restrictions in Stockholm

AstraZeneca vaccine faces resistance in Europe as health workers suffer side effects

Eight injured in ‘suspected terrorist’ stabbings with a ‘sharp weapon’ in Sweden