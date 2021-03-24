.
.
.
.
UAE reports 2,196 new COVID-19 cases, five deaths

A general view of the Dubai skyline shows the Burj Khalifa building March 25, 2010. (File photo: Reuters)
Coronavirus

UAE reports 2,196 new COVID-19 cases, five deaths

Tala Michel Issa, Al Arabiya English

The United Arab Emirates recorded 2,196 new COVID-19 cases and five deaths in the last 24 hours, the country’s National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) announced on Wednesday.

The UAE carried out 226,275 coronavirus tests during this time and registered 2,385 recoveries.

Wednesday’s numbers bring the total active COVID-19 cases in the UAE to 15,565, and recoveries to 429,573. Cumulative cases since the beginning of the outbreak sit at 446,594 and total deaths at 1,456, NCEMA figures showed.

The country is currently leading one of the world’s most effective inoculation drives with over 7.4 million doses administered and more than half its elderly population vaccinated.

