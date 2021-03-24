UAE’s Al Hosn App updated to become official national COVID-19 vaccine registry

The United Arab Emirates’ National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) announced Tuesday that the Al Hosn App, the country’s official application for COVID-19 testing, has been updated to act as the national e-register for vaccinations.

NCEMA’s announcement on Twitter stated that the app would contain “all vaccine-related data” which will be provided by various vaccination centers from across the country.

The Al Hosn App, which previously only comprised of data relating to testing, will now have official documents proving vaccination. This will enable users to have pdf files of their coronavirus test results to print whenever needed, and also provide the original documentation proving that they have indeed been vaccinated.

“Since the beginning of the global announcement of new strains, the UAE has been a pioneer in following up the changes and developments, and a national team has been formed to track variant strains in cooperation with all health authorities,” read the circular on Twitter.

The UAE has so far administered over 7.4 million vaccine doses, 103,156 of which were administered on Tuesday, NCEMA reported.

