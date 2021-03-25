.
.
.
.
Language

Alarm in Africa after India delays vaccines to COVAX program for poor countries

A health worker talks to her colleagues as they prepare to receive the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine under the COVAX scheme against coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at the Kenyatta National Hospital in Nairobi, Kenya March 5, 2021. (Reuters/Monicah Mwangi)
A health worker talks to her colleagues as they prepare to receive the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine under the COVAX scheme against coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at the Kenyatta National Hospital in Nairobi, Kenya March 5, 2021. (Reuters)
Coronavirus

Alarm in Africa after India delays vaccines to COVAX program for poor countries

Followed Unfollow

Reuters, New Delhi

Published: Updated:

News that India will delay deliveries of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine to the global program to inoculating poor countries triggered alarm on Thursday, with the head of Africa’s disease control agency describing the continent as “helpless”.

UNICEF, a UN agency responsible for distributing vaccines through the global COVAX program, confirmed to Reuters overnight that it expects deliveries of the vaccines to be delayed this month and next.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

AstraZeneca doses produced under license in India form the overwhelming bulk of vaccines that COVAX has been anticipating for the initial months of its rollout, which aims to vaccinate vulnerable people in the world’s poorest countries for free.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“We understand that deliveries of COVID-19 vaccines to lower-income economies participating in the COVAX Facility will likely face delays following a setback in securing export licenses for further doses of COVID-19 vaccines produced by the Serum Institute of India (SII), expected to be shipped in March and April,” UNICEF said in an email.

Workers offload the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccines under the COVAX scheme against coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at the Aden Abdulle Osman Airport in Mogadishu, Somalia March 15, 2021. (File photo: Reuters)
Workers offload the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccines under the COVAX scheme against coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at the Aden Abdulle Osman Airport in Mogadishu, Somalia March 15, 2021. (File photo: Reuters)



“COVAX is in talks with the Government of India with a view to ensuring deliveries as quickly as possible.”

India’s foreign ministry and the SII did not respond to requests for comment.

An employee in protective gear works on an assembly line for manufacturing vials of coronavirus vaccine at India’s Serum Institute in Pune. (AFP)
An employee in protective gear works on an assembly line for manufacturing vials of coronavirus vaccine at India’s Serum Institute in Pune. (AFP)



COVAX countries had also been told about lower-than-expected supplies of AstraZeneca doses from South Korea, another country that makes them under license, for March, UNICEF said.

“In line with the challenges of the current global supply environment, this is due to challenges the company faces in rapidly scaling up supply and optimizing production processes for these early deliveries,” UNICEF said.

The director of the Africa Centres for Disease Control, a continent-wide disease-fighting body, told an online news conference on Thursday: “As a continent I truly feel helpless.”

John Nkengasong, Director of the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention attends a news conference. (File photo: Reuters)
John Nkengasong, Director of the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention attends a news conference. (File photo: Reuters)



“Without rapid access to vaccines we will continue to be challenged, lives will be lost, our economies will continue to struggle...” John Nkengasong said in response to questions about the COVAX delay, and about separate discussion of potential curbs on COVID-19 vaccine exports from the EU.

Hope for solution

The COVAX program was set up by the World Health Organization and Gavi, an alliance of countries, companies and charities that promote vaccination. Its aim is to provide 2 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines by the end of this year, enough to vaccinate frontline healthcare workers and the most vulnerable people in poor countries around the world.

COVAX said in early March it aimed to deliver 237 million doses of AstraZeneca’s shot to 142 countries by the end of May.

Richard Mihigo, immunization program coordinator for the World Health Organization in Africa, said on Thursday the WHO and Gavi were negotiating with India to try to resolve the delay.

“We hope that a quick solution will be found on the situation,” he said.

African countries are relying overwhelmingly on free doses expected from COVAX for vaccination programs that in most cases are only just getting under way, months after rich countries began their rollouts.

As of Thursday, 28 African nations had received initial consignments of vaccines from COVAX, with the continent of 1.3 billion people having so far received around 16 million doses in total, according to the Africa CDC.

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Editor's Choice

Saudi desalination company wins Guinness World Record in line with Vision 2030 Saudi desalination company wins Guinness World Record in line with Vision 2030
Abandoned seafarers in Kuwait enter eleventh week of hunger strike Abandoned seafarers in Kuwait enter eleventh week of hunger strike

Top Content

Dubai deputy ruler, UAE finance minister Sheikh Hamdan dies at age 75 Dubai deputy ruler, UAE finance minister Sheikh Hamdan dies at age 75
Suez Canal blockage by giant vessel likely to disrupt global energy supply chain Suez Canal blockage by giant vessel likely to disrupt global energy supply chain
World’s most venomous spiders could swarm Sydney, experts warn of deadly ‘plague’ World’s most venomous spiders could swarm Sydney, experts warn of deadly ‘plague’
Pfizer begins human testing of new COVID-19 pill Pfizer begins human testing of new COVID-19 pill
Israel administered two doses of COVID-19 vaccine to half of population: Official Israel administered two doses of COVID-19 vaccine to half of population: Official
Hezbollah's control of Syrian border helps transport weapons into Lebanon: Tlass Hezbollah's control of Syrian border helps transport weapons into Lebanon: Tlass

Before you go

Turkey is sending the wrong messages to counter violence against women
Turkey is sending the wrong messages to counter violence against women

Explore More