Denmark to extend suspension of AstraZeneca COVID-19 shot: Reports

Denmark will extend its suspension of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine for another three weeks, broadcaster TV 2 reported on Thursday, citing sources.

Two weeks ago, Denmark was among the first countries in Europe to temporarily suspend the use of AstraZeneca’s vaccine after a small number of reported cases of rare brain blood clots, registered both in Denmark and elsewhere.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

The government briefed the Danish parliament about the continued suspension Thursday morning, TV 2 said.

The Danish Health Authority, which originally announced the suspension, is expected to announce their decision about the vaccine at a press briefing 11:30 GMT on Thursday.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Denmark reports two cases of blood clots, cerebral hemorrhage after AstraZeneca shot

Denmark halts AstraZeneca vaccine due to serious cases of blood clots

Denmark plans further reopening reliant on coronavirus ‘passport’