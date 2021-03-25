.
.
.
.
Language

Denmark to extend suspension of AstraZeneca COVID-19 shot: Reports

In this file photo taken on November 23, 2020 shows an illustration picture of a syringe and a bottle reading Covid-19 Vaccine next to AstraZeneca company and University of Oxford logos. (File photo: AFP)
In this file photo taken on November 23, 2020 shows an illustration picture of a syringe and a bottle reading Covid-19 Vaccine next to AstraZeneca company and University of Oxford logos. (File photo: AFP)
Coronavirus

Denmark to extend suspension of AstraZeneca COVID-19 shot: Reports

Followed Unfollow

Reuters, Copenhagen

Published: Updated:

Denmark will extend its suspension of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine for another three weeks, broadcaster TV 2 reported on Thursday, citing sources.

Two weeks ago, Denmark was among the first countries in Europe to temporarily suspend the use of AstraZeneca’s vaccine after a small number of reported cases of rare brain blood clots, registered both in Denmark and elsewhere.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

The government briefed the Danish parliament about the continued suspension Thursday morning, TV 2 said.

The Danish Health Authority, which originally announced the suspension, is expected to announce their decision about the vaccine at a press briefing 11:30 GMT on Thursday.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Denmark reports two cases of blood clots, cerebral hemorrhage after AstraZeneca shot

Denmark halts AstraZeneca vaccine due to serious cases of blood clots

Denmark plans further reopening reliant on coronavirus ‘passport’

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

Abandoned seafarers in Kuwait enter eleventh week of hunger strike Abandoned seafarers in Kuwait enter eleventh week of hunger strike
Saudi Arabia’s Ithra launches unique exhibit on Islamic art, mosque artifacts  Saudi Arabia’s Ithra launches unique exhibit on Islamic art, mosque artifacts 

Top Content

Dubai deputy ruler, UAE finance minister Sheikh Hamdan dies at age 75 Dubai deputy ruler, UAE finance minister Sheikh Hamdan dies at age 75
Suez Canal blockage by giant vessel likely to disrupt global energy supply chain Suez Canal blockage by giant vessel likely to disrupt global energy supply chain
World’s most venomous spiders could swarm Sydney, experts warn of deadly ‘plague’ World’s most venomous spiders could swarm Sydney, experts warn of deadly ‘plague’
Pfizer begins human testing of new COVID-19 pill Pfizer begins human testing of new COVID-19 pill
UAE’s Al Hosn App updated to become official national COVID-19 vaccine registry UAE’s Al Hosn App updated to become official national COVID-19 vaccine registry
Hezbollah's control of Syrian border helps transport weapons into Lebanon: Tlass Hezbollah's control of Syrian border helps transport weapons into Lebanon: Tlass

Before you go

Thai Prime Minister sprays alcohol on reporters to escape questions
Thai Prime Minister sprays alcohol on reporters to escape questions

Explore More