Number of ICU patients with COVID-19 in France rising rapidly: Ministry data 

Medical staff carry a patient infected with the COVID-19 into a TGV high speed train at the Gare d'Austerlitz train station on April 1, 2020 in Paris, prior to his evacuation, along with 35 other patients in two separate medical TGV towards hospitals of Brittany, western France, where the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic caused by the novel coronavirus where has been limited so far.
Medical staff carry a COVID-19 patient into a train in Paris. (File photo: AFP)
Coronavirus

Reuters, Paris

The number of people with the COVID-19 disease in French intensive care units rose by 17 on Wednesday to 4,651, setting a high for 2021 so far, health ministry data showed.

The health ministry also reported 65,373 new coronavirus infections, more than four times the number of cases registered on Tuesday, after including new data that was not accounted for in a timely way, the ministry said.

“It should therefore not be interpreted as an exponential increase in the number of daily cases, although a general upward trend is observed,” the ministry said.

The number of deaths due to the COVID-19 disease was up by 248 over the last 24 hours, for a cumulative total of 93,180, the ministry said.

Since Friday, a third of France’s population, including the Paris region, has been under a lockdown that is due to last four weeks. Experts say it takes around two weeks for restrictive measures to take effect.

