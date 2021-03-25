.
Oman announces nighttime curfew, threatens full lockdown amid COVID-19 case surge

An empty neighbourhood is pictured in the Omani capital Muscat amid a lockdown to prevent the spread of the coronavirus COVID-19 on July 27, 2020. (AFP)
Coronavirus

Marco Ferrari, Al Arabiya English

Oman has announced a nighttime curfew and hinted at an impending full lockdown in response to a surge in COVID-19 cases, according to the official Oman News Agency (ONA).

All commercial activities will be shut down and restrictions will be placed on the movement of people and vehicles between 8 pm and 5 am from Sunday, March 28 to Thursday, April 8.

Specialists expect the period between April 1 and May 31 to be “extremely difficult,” according to ONA. To lessen the impact of the virus, the country’s Supreme Committee is considering imposing a total ban on all movement between April and May 31.

New cases in the sultanate have been rising since February 7, when 192 cases were detected. On Thursday, 733 new cases were detected.

A total of 1,650 coronavirus patients have now died in the country since the beginning of the pandemic.

Government schools have been instructed to continue online learning until the curfew’s set end-date of April 8, apart from those in Grade 12 who will continue with a blended approach mixing in-class and online lessons.

