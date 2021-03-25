.
.
.
.
Language

Russia begins producing third COVID-19 vaccine: Ministry

Vials are seen on a packing line at the factory of British pharmaceutical company GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) in Wavre on February 8, 2021 where the Covid-19 CureVac vaccine will be produced. (File photo: AFP)
Vials are seen on a packing line at the factory of British pharmaceutical company GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) in Wavre on February 8, 2021 where the Covid-19 CureVac vaccine will be produced. (File photo: AFP)
Coronavirus

Russia begins producing third COVID-19 vaccine: Ministry

Followed Unfollow

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Russia has started producing CoviVac, its third vaccine against COVID-19, and will soon make it available for use in its regions, though phase three trials are still under way, officials said on Thursday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The most well-known Russian coronavirus vaccine is Sputnik V. Moscow has also given emergency approval to two shots, EpiVacCorona and CoviVac.

“The third Russian vaccine is entering civilian circulation and will appear in the regions in the coming days,” the Science and Higher Education Ministry said in a statement.

The Chumakov center plans to produce up to 10 million doses of the vaccine a year, the ministry said.

Science Minister Valery Falkov said that phase three trials of the vaccine had begun, the Interfax news agency reported.

The Chumakov center’s director said phase three trials would be completed within half a year, Interfax reported.

Read more:

Russia’s President Vladimir Putin gets vaccinated against COVID-19

Russia will not disclose name of vaccine which Putin will take: Kremlin

Indian group to make 200 million doses of Russia’s Sputnik V

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

Saudi desalination company wins Guinness World Record in line with Vision 2030 Saudi desalination company wins Guinness World Record in line with Vision 2030
Abandoned seafarers in Kuwait enter eleventh week of hunger strike Abandoned seafarers in Kuwait enter eleventh week of hunger strike

Top Content

Dubai deputy ruler, UAE finance minister Sheikh Hamdan dies at age 75 Dubai deputy ruler, UAE finance minister Sheikh Hamdan dies at age 75
Suez Canal blockage by giant vessel likely to disrupt global energy supply chain Suez Canal blockage by giant vessel likely to disrupt global energy supply chain
World’s most venomous spiders could swarm Sydney, experts warn of deadly ‘plague’ World’s most venomous spiders could swarm Sydney, experts warn of deadly ‘plague’
Pfizer begins human testing of new COVID-19 pill Pfizer begins human testing of new COVID-19 pill
UAE’s Al Hosn App updated to become official national COVID-19 vaccine registry UAE’s Al Hosn App updated to become official national COVID-19 vaccine registry
Hezbollah's control of Syrian border helps transport weapons into Lebanon: Tlass Hezbollah's control of Syrian border helps transport weapons into Lebanon: Tlass

Before you go

Turkey is sending the wrong messages to counter violence against women
Turkey is sending the wrong messages to counter violence against women

Explore More