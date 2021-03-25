Saudi Arabia reports surge in COVID-19 cases with 482 infections

Saudi Arabia on Thursday reported a surge in the number of coronavirus cases with 482 new infections detected, bringing the total number of cases to 386,782, according to the Ministry of Health.

The number of recoveries rose by 360 to 375,831, and the death toll rose by six to 6,630.

#الصحة⁩ تعلن عن تسجيل (482) حالة إصابة جديدة بفيروس كورونا (كوفيد-19)، وتسجيل (6) حالات وفيات رحمهم الله، وتسجيل (360) حالة تعافي ليصبح إجمالي عدد الحالات المتعافية (375,831) حالة ولله الحمد. pic.twitter.com/BuwB6c1jY1 — و ز ا ر ة ا لـ صـ حـ ة السعودية (@SaudiMOH) March 25, 2021

Workers in certain fields in Saudi Arabia will be required to take a PCR test every seven days at the expense of their employer if they are not vaccinated, the Kingdom’s Ministry of Municipal and Rural Affairs and Housing announced on Wednesday.

Employees in barbershops, female salons, restaurants, cafes, and food outlets must be vaccinated starting from May 13, the ministry said.

