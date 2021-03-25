.
.
.
.
Language

Saudi Arabia reports surge in COVID-19 cases with 482 infections

A Saudi woman waits to get a dose of a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine, in Riyadh. (Reuters)
A Saudi woman waits to get a dose of a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine, in Riyadh. (Reuters)
Coronavirus

Saudi Arabia reports surge in COVID-19 cases with 482 infections

Followed Unfollow

Reem Krimly, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Saudi Arabia on Thursday reported a surge in the number of coronavirus cases with 482 new infections detected, bringing the total number of cases to 386,782, according to the Ministry of Health.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

The number of recoveries rose by 360 to 375,831, and the death toll rose by six to 6,630.

Workers in certain fields in Saudi Arabia will be required to take a PCR test every seven days at the expense of their employer if they are not vaccinated, the Kingdom’s Ministry of Municipal and Rural Affairs and Housing announced on Wednesday.

Employees in barbershops, female salons, restaurants, cafes, and food outlets must be vaccinated starting from May 13, the ministry said.

Read more:

Saudi Arabia requires PCR test every week for some unvaccinated workers

Saudi Arabia launches digital ID project on ‘Tawakkalna’ app

Saudi Arabia reports 466 COVID-19 cases, six deaths

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

Saudi desalination company wins Guinness World Record in line with Vision 2030 Saudi desalination company wins Guinness World Record in line with Vision 2030
Abandoned seafarers in Kuwait enter eleventh week of hunger strike Abandoned seafarers in Kuwait enter eleventh week of hunger strike

Top Content

Dubai deputy ruler, UAE finance minister Sheikh Hamdan dies at age 75 Dubai deputy ruler, UAE finance minister Sheikh Hamdan dies at age 75
Suez Canal blockage by giant vessel likely to disrupt global energy supply chain Suez Canal blockage by giant vessel likely to disrupt global energy supply chain
World’s most venomous spiders could swarm Sydney, experts warn of deadly ‘plague’ World’s most venomous spiders could swarm Sydney, experts warn of deadly ‘plague’
Pfizer begins human testing of new COVID-19 pill Pfizer begins human testing of new COVID-19 pill
UAE’s Al Hosn App updated to become official national COVID-19 vaccine registry UAE’s Al Hosn App updated to become official national COVID-19 vaccine registry
Hezbollah's control of Syrian border helps transport weapons into Lebanon: Tlass Hezbollah's control of Syrian border helps transport weapons into Lebanon: Tlass

Before you go

Turkey is sending the wrong messages to counter violence against women
Turkey is sending the wrong messages to counter violence against women

Explore More