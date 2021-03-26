.
.
.
.
Language

Moderna delays shipment of about 600,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses to Canada

This file photo taken on February 2, 2021 shows a vial of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine at the first Covid-19 vaccination center in Belgium. (AFP)
This file photo taken on February 2, 2021 shows a vial of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine at the first Covid-19 vaccination center in Belgium. (File photo: AFP)
Coronavirus

Moderna delays shipment of about 600,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses to Canada

Followed Unfollow

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Moderna Inc has delayed the shipment of 590,400 doses of its COVID-19 vaccine that were due to arrive in Canada this weekend, the federal procurement minister said on Thursday.

Moderna informed Canadian officials that the delay was due to a “backlog in its quality assurance process”, Anita Anand said, adding that the company assured the remaining doses will be shipped no later than Thursday next week.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

Canada was set to receive 846,000 doses from Moderna this week, of which 255,600 were delivered on Wednesday, a government source told Reuters.

“Once Moderna’s final quality assurance process has been completed, the doses will be released for shipment.”

Anand said the US drugmaker gave assurance that the issue was a “minor hiccup” and it would not impact the shipment of 855,600 doses set for the week of April 5.

Canada has received 5.9 million vaccine doses so far, and expects to get 3.2 million next week, including from Pfizer Inc , AstraZeneca Plc from the US and the rescheduled Moderna shipment.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The country is facing a potential third wave of infections as the more transmissible B.1.1.7 virus variant first discovered in the UK drives outbreaks in some hot spots.

It has 38,922 active cases at present and reported 5,202 new cases, as of March 25.

Read more:

Canadian drug regulator approves AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine

Coronavirus: Moderna delays vaccine deliveries across Europe, elsewhere

Explainer: COVID-19 vaccines shortages; which countries are struggling with supplies?

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

Saudi desalination company wins Guinness World Record in line with Vision 2030 Saudi desalination company wins Guinness World Record in line with Vision 2030
Abandoned seafarers in Kuwait enter eleventh week of hunger strike Abandoned seafarers in Kuwait enter eleventh week of hunger strike

Top Content

Israel administered two doses of COVID-19 vaccine to half of population: Official Israel administered two doses of COVID-19 vaccine to half of population: Official
Iran reportedly fires missile at Israeli-owned ship in the Arabian Sea: Report Iran reportedly fires missile at Israeli-owned ship in the Arabian Sea: Report
Saudi Arabia intercepts, destroys 8 explosive Houthi drones targeting civilian areas Saudi Arabia intercepts, destroys 8 explosive Houthi drones targeting civilian areas
The power of my brother Lokman’s spirit is stronger than his killers’ arms The power of my brother Lokman’s spirit is stronger than his killers’ arms
Rescue teams to work on plan to refloat ship stuck in Suez Canal: Evergreen Rescue teams to work on plan to refloat ship stuck in Suez Canal: Evergreen
Japanese owner of cargo ship stuck in Egypt’s Suez Canal issues apology Japanese owner of cargo ship stuck in Egypt’s Suez Canal issues apology

Before you go

Turkey is sending the wrong messages to counter violence against women
Turkey is sending the wrong messages to counter violence against women

Explore More