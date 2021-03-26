.
.
.
.
Language

President Macron defends no-lockdown policy as infections in France surge

Medical workers, wearing protective suits and masks, work in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) where people suffering from coronavirus disease (COVID-19) are treated at Cambrai hospital, France, on March 25, 2021. (Reuters)
Medical workers, wearing protective suits and masks, work in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) where people suffering from coronavirus disease are treated at Cambrai hospital, France, on March 25, 2021. (Reuters)
Coronavirus

President Macron defends no-lockdown policy as infections in France surge

Followed Unfollow

Reuters, Paris

Published: Updated:

France’s president says he has nothing to be sorry about for refusing to impose a third virus lockdown earlier this year, even as his country is now facing surging infections that are straining hospitals and more than 1,000 people with the virus are dying every week.

Emmanuel Macron’s government has stressed the importance of keeping children in school and businesses afloat as the pandemic stretches into a second year.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

“We were right not to implement a lockdown in France at the end of January because we didn’t have the explosion of cases that every model predicted,” he said late on Thursday night. “There won’t be a mea culpa from me. I don’t have remorse and won’t acknowledge failure.”

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

For months France has championed a “third way” between confinement and freedom, including a nationwide curfew and closing all restaurants, tourist sites, gyms, large shopping malls and some other businesses.

Many doctors and scientists have been urging the French government for weeks to impose stronger restrictions, notably because of the more contagious and more dangerous virus variant first identified in Britain.

“A zero-virus situation doesn’t exist and that’s true for every country in Europe. We’re not an island and even the islands who’d protected themselves sometimes saw the virus come back,” Macron said.

“But we considered that with the curfew and the measures we had, we could cope.”

France has recorded the fourth-highest number of virus infections in the world, and among the highest death tolls, at 93,378. Intensive care units are again at or beyond capacity in Paris and several other regions because of a new surge of critically ill virus patients.

Read more:

France accuses Russia of using vaccine as ‘propaganda, aggressive diplomacy’ tool

EU leaders voice frustration over AstraZeneca vaccine shortfall as cases surge

First German state to end COVID-19 shutdown from April 6

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

Saudi desalination company wins Guinness World Record in line with Vision 2030 Saudi desalination company wins Guinness World Record in line with Vision 2030
Abandoned seafarers in Kuwait enter eleventh week of hunger strike Abandoned seafarers in Kuwait enter eleventh week of hunger strike

Top Content

Israel administered two doses of COVID-19 vaccine to half of population: Official Israel administered two doses of COVID-19 vaccine to half of population: Official
Iran reportedly fires missile at Israeli-owned ship in the Arabian Sea: Report Iran reportedly fires missile at Israeli-owned ship in the Arabian Sea: Report
Petroleum distribution terminal in Saudi Arabia’s Jazan hit by projectile Petroleum distribution terminal in Saudi Arabia’s Jazan hit by projectile
Saudi Arabia intercepts, destroys 8 explosive Houthi drones targeting civilian areas Saudi Arabia intercepts, destroys 8 explosive Houthi drones targeting civilian areas
The power of my brother Lokman’s spirit is stronger than his killers’ arms The power of my brother Lokman’s spirit is stronger than his killers’ arms
Rescue teams to work on plan to refloat ship stuck in Suez Canal: Evergreen Rescue teams to work on plan to refloat ship stuck in Suez Canal: Evergreen

Before you go

Turkey is sending the wrong messages to counter violence against women
Turkey is sending the wrong messages to counter violence against women

Explore More