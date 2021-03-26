.
Saudi daily COVID-19 figures continue to rise with 510 new cases, seven deaths

A view shows buildings and the Kingdom Centre Tower in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (Reuters)
Marco Ferrari, Al Arabiya English

Saudi Arabia has reported 510 new COVID-19 cases and seven virus-related deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Kingdom’s Ministry of Health (MoH).

The majority of new cases were detected in the capital, Riyadh (213), while the Kingdom’s Eastern Province saw the second-highest (94), and the holy city of Mecca had third-most (79).

A total of 6,637 people have now died from COVID-19 in Saudi Arabia. The total number of cases has reached 387,292, and 376,203 people have recovered.

Case numbers in the Kingdom have been steadily rising over the last few weeks.

Workers in certain fields are now required to take a PCR test every week at the expense of their employers, the Kingdom’s Ministry of Municipal and Rural Affairs and Housing announced on Wednesday.

Employees in barbershops, female salons, restaurants, cafes, and food outlets must be vaccinated starting from May 13, the ministry said.

