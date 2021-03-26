.
Clear indications third coronavirus wave could be worst so far: German official

Germany’s Health Minister Jens Spahn speaks next to Lothar Wieler, the head of Germany’s Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for disease control, during a news conference on the coronavirus pandemic in Berlin, Germany, on March 26, 2021. (Reuters)
Coronavirus

Reuters, AFP, Berlin

There are clear signals that the current wave of coronavirus infections in Germany could be worse than the first two, the chief of Germany’s RKI health insitute said on Friday.

If people use the Easter days to reduce contacts, then this third wave could at least be tempered, Lothar Wieler, head of the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for Infectious Diseases, told a news conference on Friday.

Ready to use Russian-made Sputnik V vaccine

Meanwhile, the German government said that it would be open to using the Russian-made Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine once it had been approved by the European Medicines Agency (EMA).

“EMA approval -- which Sputnik does not yet have -- would provide the opportunity to use the vaccine in inoculation campaigns in Europe, and it would then also be worth considering for Germany,” said Chancellor Angela Merkel's spokesperson Steffen Seibert, refusing to be drawn over France’s accusation against Moscow of using the jabs as a "propaganda" tool.

Last week, Merkel herself directly referred to Sputnik jabs and said Germany “should use any vaccine that has been approved” by the EMA.

