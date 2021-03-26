UAE records 2,128 new COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths

The United Arab Emirates recorded 2,128 new COVID-19 cases and six virus-related deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the country’s Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP).

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The country’s total death toll has now reached 1,472, with 450,765 cases recorded overall.

MoHAP said it conducted 236,782 additional tests in the last 24 hours. An additional 2,262 patients also recovered from the virus in that time, bringing the total recovered to 434,035.

While infections in the UAE have steadily declined since peaking in January, neighboring Oman announced Thursday that it would introduce a nighttime curfew and was considering full lockdown due to a huge surge in case numbers.

New cases recorded daily in the sultanate reached 733 on Thursday, up from 192 on February 7, according to the official Oman News Agency.

The UAE has rolled out a wide-reaching vaccination program that is understood to be one of the world’s most comprehensive. More than one million doses were administered in the last two weeks of February.

Restrictions on gatherings for Ramadan were also brought in on Tuesday March 16 to prevent transmissions during the holy month which usually sees worshippers gather daily to break their fast for Iftar.

Read more:

Oman announces nighttime curfew, threatens full lockdown amid COVID-19 case surge

UAE announces new COVID-19 measures for Ramadan

UAE reports ten new COVID-19 deaths, 2,043 cases in 24 hours