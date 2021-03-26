.
.
.
.
Language

Tanzania buries COVID-19 skeptic late president, successor mourns ‘hero’

Personnel of the Tanzania People's Defence Force (TPDF) move the coffin of the late Tanzanian President John Magufuli for the burial after the farewell mass at Magufuli Stadium in Chato, Tanzania, on March 26, 2021. (AFP)
Personnel of the Tanzania People's Defence Force (TPDF) move the coffin of the late Tanzanian President John Magufuli for the burial after the farewell mass at Magufuli Stadium in Chato, Tanzania, on March 26, 2021. (AFP)

Tanzania buries COVID-19 skeptic late president, successor mourns ‘hero’

Followed Unfollow

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Tanzania’s late president John Magufuli, Africa’s most prominent COVID-19 skeptic, was buried in his home village on Friday, nine days after authorities announced his death from heart disease.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Magufuli was interred in a family cemetery in the village of Chato near the shores of Lake Victoria.

Nicknamed the ‘bulldozer’ for driving through policies against resistance, Magufuli was reviled by the opposition for what it said were brutal crackdowns on political adversaries.

Admirers hailed his aggressive anti-corruption stance, championing of infrastructure expansion and push to make foreign companies pay more for Tanzania’s natural resources like gold.

Samia Suluhu Hassan, the former vice president sworn in as Magufuli’s successor, lauded him as “our hero” whose principle of hard work would be central to her leadership.

Tanzania’s new President Samia Suluhu Hassan inspects a guard of honor mounted by the Tanzania Peoples Defense Forces after she was sworn into office following the death of her predecessor at State House in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, on March 19, 2021. (Reuters)
Tanzania’s new President Samia Suluhu Hassan inspects a guard of honor mounted by the Tanzania Peoples Defense Forces after she was sworn into office following the death of her predecessor at State House in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, on March 19, 2021. (Reuters)

“I want to assure you that we will keep all his promises that are in our ... party’s manifesto and also the promises he made to his people,” Hassan, Tanzania’s first female head of state, said in a televised service held in a stadium.

Magufuli stirred controversy by playing down the threat of COVID-19 and refusing to order measures widely adopted across the world like mask-wearing and lockdowns.

Magufuli disappeared from public view on Feb. 27, sparking speculation he was suffering from COVID-19. Officials dismissed the rumors, insisting he was healthy.

On March 17, however, Hassan announced Magufuli had died of a heart disease that he had battled for years.

Analysts are keen to see whether Hassan will take measures like mandating mask wearing or ordering vaccines to try to halt the spread of the pandemic. During the requiem mass however most of the attendees, including Hassan herself, did not wear masks.

Read more:

Tanzania swears in Samia Suluhu as president, country’s first female head of state

Tanzania’s COVID-19 skeptic leader Magufuli dies of heart disease

Tanzania has no plans to accept COVID-19 vaccines: Health ministry

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

Saudi desalination company wins Guinness World Record in line with Vision 2030 Saudi desalination company wins Guinness World Record in line with Vision 2030
Abandoned seafarers in Kuwait enter eleventh week of hunger strike Abandoned seafarers in Kuwait enter eleventh week of hunger strike

Top Content

Iran reportedly fires missile at Israeli-owned ship in the Arabian Sea: Report Iran reportedly fires missile at Israeli-owned ship in the Arabian Sea: Report
Israel administered two doses of COVID-19 vaccine to half of population: Official Israel administered two doses of COVID-19 vaccine to half of population: Official
Saudi Arabia intercepts, destroys 8 explosive Houthi drones targeting civilian areas Saudi Arabia intercepts, destroys 8 explosive Houthi drones targeting civilian areas
Petroleum distribution terminal in Saudi Arabia’s Jazan hit by projectile Petroleum distribution terminal in Saudi Arabia’s Jazan hit by projectile
Houthis continue to reject peace efforts, attack Saudi Arabia: Defense Ministry  Houthis continue to reject peace efforts, attack Saudi Arabia: Defense Ministry 
The power of my brother Lokman’s spirit is stronger than his killers’ arms The power of my brother Lokman’s spirit is stronger than his killers’ arms

Before you go

Turkey is sending the wrong messages to counter violence against women
Turkey is sending the wrong messages to counter violence against women

Explore More