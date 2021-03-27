.
.
.
.
Language

Britain says COVID-19 variant booster shots to be ready by September

General view outside an NHS Covid Vaccine Centre before a football match at Wembley Stadium. (File photo: Reuters)
General view outside an NHS Covid Vaccine Centre before a football match at Wembley Stadium. (File photo: Reuters)
Coronavirus

Britain says COVID-19 variant booster shots to be ready by September

Followed Unfollow

The Associated Press, London

Published: Updated:

Britain’s vaccines minister says booster shots designed to fight new variants of the coronavirus should be ready for distribution to people over 70 by September.

Nadhim Zahawi told the Daily Telegraph newspaper the government is expecting up to eight different shots to be available by the autumn, including some that may protect against variants.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

He said booster shots would be given first to the frontline health workers, the elderly and people with serious health conditions that make them more vulnerable to COVID-19.

While much of Europe is seeing a new surge in the pandemic, Britain is counting on a rapid mass-vaccination program to help it end lockdown and curb Europe’s coronavirus outbreak.

Nearly 30 million people in the UK, accounting for 55 percent of all adults, have received a first dose of vaccine. The UK has recorded more than 126,000 confirmed deaths.

Read more:

UK PM Johnson suggests pubs might bring in vaccine passport schemes

UK will feel effects of Europe’s third COVID-19 wave soon: Johnson

Britain hits milestone as half of all adults get first COVID-19 vaccine dose

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

Saudi Arabia is committed to protecting women’s rights: Official says at UN session Saudi Arabia is committed to protecting women’s rights: Official says at UN session
Saudi desalination company wins Guinness World Record in line with Vision 2030 Saudi desalination company wins Guinness World Record in line with Vision 2030

Top Content

CCTV captures moment of deadly train collision in Egypt’s Sohag CCTV captures moment of deadly train collision in Egypt’s Sohag
Houthis continue to reject peace efforts, attack Saudi Arabia: Defense Ministry  Houthis continue to reject peace efforts, attack Saudi Arabia: Defense Ministry 
Giant ship stuck in Suez Canal inspires wave of memes, gifs on social media Giant ship stuck in Suez Canal inspires wave of memes, gifs on social media
Protesters arrested at Algeria pro-democracy weekly Hirak protest Protesters arrested at Algeria pro-democracy weekly Hirak protest
US military offers to help Egypt in blocked Suez Canal US military offers to help Egypt in blocked Suez Canal
Rafik al-Hariri’s murder was ‘Iranian-Syrian decision,’ executed by Hezbollah: Tlass Rafik al-Hariri’s murder was ‘Iranian-Syrian decision,’ executed by Hezbollah: Tlass

Before you go

Turkey is sending the wrong messages to counter violence against women
Turkey is sending the wrong messages to counter violence against women

Explore More