Mexican Researchers make nose-only mask to ‘reduce risk of COVID-19 while eating’

Researchers in Mexico have made a nose-only Covid mask, which they say reduces the risk of infection of coronavirus during eating and talking.

The people behind this nose-only mask say taking off the face mask to eat or drink leaves one exposed to the virus. While this nose-only mask still provides some sort of protection.

"It (coronavirus) is very contiguous. It (infection) can occur through any of these three passages (eyes, nose, mouth). Obviously, we cannot be infected by tears but we can be infected if an infected person sneezes or coughs. If there is no physical barrier we can get infected through respiratory dropped expelled from (Covid) patients or infected individuals. And with these infected individuals who have not been identified as having the infection," said Gustavo Acosta, an immunologist.

“But with daily activities, this is the important thing we want to highlight, when everyone eats we have to remove them (face masks). Even with two face masks, they both have to be removed, if you have the face shield it is removed. It (nose-only mask) is for daily activities, that's when they be used, and which cover the nose," Acosta added.

According to Johns Hopkins University, cells that give people a sense of smell are a key entry point for coronavirus, making nose coverings like these important.

However, the World Health Organisation (WHO) recommends people wear a face mask that covers the nose, mouth, and chin.

