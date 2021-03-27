Saudi Arabia reports 502 new COVID-19  cases as infections continue to surge 

Saudi Arabia reported an increase of 502 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of confirmed infections in the Kingdom to 387,794, the Ministry of Health said on Saturday.

The capital Riyadh recorded 226 new cases, the highest number of infections across Saudi Arabia in the last 24 hours. Mecca recorded 94 new cases, while the Eastern Province recorded 86 new cases. The other infections were reported in cities and governorates around the Kingdom.

Infections have been on the rise in the country in the past week. On Friday, health officials reported over 500 new cases for the first time in over a month. As of Saturday, 4,593 coronavirus cases are active out of which 635 are in critical condition.

#الصحة⁩ تعلن عن تسجيل (502) حالة إصابة جديدة بفيروس كورونا (كوفيد-19)، وتسجيل (6) حالات وفيات رحمهم الله، وتسجيل (355) حالة تعافي ليصبح إجمالي عدد الحالات المتعافية (376,558) حالة ولله الحمد. pic.twitter.com/6PM0Mppod5 — و ز ا ر ة ا لـ صـ حـ ة السعودية (@SaudiMOH) March 27, 2021

Six people died on Saturday due to complications caused by COVID-19, raising the virus-related death toll to 6,643.

Meanwhile, the total number of recoveries in the Kingdom rose to 376,558 after 355 people recovered in the last 24 hours.

