UAE reports 2,304 new COVID-19 cases, five deaths in 24 hours

A seagull flies pass the view of city skyline and the world tallest tower, Burj Khalifa, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (AP)
A seagull flies pass the view of city skyline and the world tallest tower, Burj Khalifa, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (AP)
Coronavirus

UAE reports 2,304 new COVID-19 cases, five deaths in 24 hours

Tamara Abueish, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

The United Arab Emirates reported 2,304 new cases of the coronavirus in the last 24 hours, which brings the total number of confirmed infections to 453,069, the Ministry of Health and Prevention announced on Saturday.

Five people died due to complications caused by the virus, raising the virus-related death toll in the country to 1,477.

The total number of recoveries rose to 236,463 after 2,428 people recovered from the disease.

The United Arab Emirates announced it would be implementing new measures during the month of Ramadan as a precaution against the coronavirus, including prohibiting Iftar tents, and meals in front of mosques.

