.
.
.
.
Language

COVAX expects full vaccine supplies from India’s Serum in May, says UNICEF

Workers offload the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccines under the COVAX scheme against coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at the Aden Abdulle Osman Airport in Mogadishu, Somalia March 15, 2021. (File photo: Reuters)
Workers offload the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccines under the COVAX scheme against coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at the Aden Abdulle Osman Airport in Mogadishu, Somalia March 15, 2021. (File photo: Reuters)
Coronavirus

COVAX expects full vaccine supplies from India’s Serum in May, says UNICEF

Followed Unfollow

Reuters

Published: Updated:

A World Health Organization (WHO)-backed program to supply coronavirus vaccines to poorer countries expects that the Serum Institute of India (SII) will resume full deliveries of the AstraZeneca shot to it in May, UNICEF said on Saturday.

“Deliveries of SII/AZ vaccine are expected to begin fully again by May, with catch-up deliveries to reach every participant’s full allocation up to May, accelerating thereafter,” a UNICEF spokeswoman told Reuters in an email.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

The spokeswoman added that the program, known as COVAX, was in talks with New Delhi to secure “some supply” in April too. COVAX was expecting a total of 90 million doses from SII in March and April, of which it has received about 28 million.

UNICEF is the distributing partner of the program, run with the GAVI vaccine alliance.

India, the world’s biggest vaccine maker, said on Friday it would make domestic COVID-19 inoculations a priority as infections surge, and had told international buyers of its decision.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Friday that India’s decision was “understandable” but that the WHO was in talks so it continues providing doses to other countries.

So far COVAX has delivered 32 million vaccine doses to 61 countries, but 36 countries still await vaccines to start inoculations, Tedros said.

Read more:

COVAX to set aside 5 pct of vaccine doses for emergency stockpile: GAVI

Alarm in Africa after India delays vaccines to COVAX program for poor countries

WHO calls for 10 mln donations to COVAX vaccination program

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

Saudi Arabia is committed to protecting women’s rights: Official says at UN session Saudi Arabia is committed to protecting women’s rights: Official says at UN session
Saudi desalination company wins Guinness World Record in line with Vision 2030 Saudi desalination company wins Guinness World Record in line with Vision 2030

Top Content

US military offers to help Egypt in blocked Suez Canal US military offers to help Egypt in blocked Suez Canal
Strong winds not main reason for huge ship stranding in Suez Canal: Chairman Strong winds not main reason for huge ship stranding in Suez Canal: Chairman
Biden suggests initiative plan to rival China’s trillion-dollar ‘Belt and Road’ Biden suggests initiative plan to rival China’s trillion-dollar ‘Belt and Road’
Saudi Crown Prince announces Saudi Green Initiative, Middle East Green Initiative Saudi Crown Prince announces Saudi Green Initiative, Middle East Green Initiative
Lebanon food prices become MENA’s most expensive: World Bank Lebanon food prices become MENA’s most expensive: World Bank
Iran, China sign 25-year cooperation agreement Iran, China sign 25-year cooperation agreement

Before you go

Turkey is sending the wrong messages to counter violence against women
Turkey is sending the wrong messages to counter violence against women

Explore More