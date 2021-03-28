.
Italy reports 297 coronavirus-related deaths and 19,611 new infections

A medic receives the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine as Bergamo, the city at the center of Italy's coronavirus tragedy, vaccinates thousands of health workers, on January 5, 2021. (Reuters)
Coronavirus

Reuters

Italy reported 297 coronavirus-related deaths on Sunday against 380 the day before, while the daily tally of new infections fell to 19,611 from 23,839.

Some 272,630 coronavirus tests were carried out in the space of 24 hours, compared with a previous 357,154, the health ministry said.

Italy has registered 107,933 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the seventh-highest in the world. It has reported 3.53 million cases to date.

The number of patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 28,701 on Sunday, slightly up from 28,621 a day earlier.

There were 217 new admissions to intensive care units, down from 264 on Saturday. The total number of intensive care patients rose by 44 to 3,679.

