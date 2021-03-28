Over 4 mln COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in Saudi Arabia: MOH

Over 4 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in Saudi Arabia, the Kingdom’s Ministry of Health announced on Sunday.

The health ministry spokesman said that 4,053,069 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the country as of March 28, double the number of vaccine doses administered earlier this month.

There are over 587 vaccination centers in Saudi Arabia, and that more vaccination centers across the country will soon be open, the spokesman said, adding that there is a high demand for vaccine registration.

He also urged people in the Kingdom to register to receive the COVID-19 vaccine through the “Sehhaty” application.

Nationals and residents can register through the application for the vaccine, which is available free of charge.

Workers in certain fields in the Kingdom will be required to take a PCR test every seven days at the expense of their employer if they are not vaccinated, the Kingdom’s Ministry of Municipal and Rural Affairs and Housing announced last week.

Saudi Arabia on Sunday reported 531 new coronavirus cases amid a continuous increase in the daily number of infections.

