.
.
.
.
Language

President Putin urges Russians to get vaccinated against COVID-19

Russian President Vladimir Putin addresses on the occasion of the Day of the National Guard Troops, in Moscow, on March 27, 2021. (Mikhail Klimentyev/Sputnik/AFP)
Russian President Vladimir Putin addresses on the occasion of the Day of the National Guard Troops, in Moscow, on March 27, 2021. (Mikhail Klimentyev/Sputnik/AFP)
Coronavirus

President Putin urges Russians to get vaccinated against COVID-19

Followed Unfollow

AFP

Published: Updated:

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday called on his fellow citizens to get inoculated against the coronavirus, as Russia’s vaccination rollout remains sluggish and vaccine skepticism in the population remains high.

Speaking on Kremlin-controlled television, the Russian leader – who received a jab a few days ago – said that getting vaccinated was “needed, even necessary.”

“If a person wants to feel confident, does not want to get sick and have serious consequences after an illness, then it is better to get this vaccine, of course,” news agencies quoted Putin as saying on Rossiya-1.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

The 68-year-old received his first dose on Tuesday, but did not reveal which of Russia’s three home-grown jabs – Sputnik V, EpiVacCorona or CoviVac – he had been given.

Unlike many world leaders, Putin also chose to be vaccinated in private.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Russia began its vaccination campaign in early December, but only about four million of the country’s 144 million people have so far received two doses of a vaccine, while another two million have had a first dose.

Vaccine skepticism runs high in Russia, with a recent opinion poll showing fewer than a third of people are willing to have a jab, and close to two-thirds saying they believe the coronavirus is a man-made biological weapon.

The country has been among the hardest hit by COVID-19, with more than 4.5 million cases.

Official data have also shown that Russia has seen more than 200,000 virus-related deaths – double the daily count published by an official coronavirus tally.

Russia has lifted nearly all epidemiological measures against the coronavirus, with health authorities saying that the worst of the pandemic passed over the winter.

Putin on Sunday said that the country would be able to end the rest of its restrictions when about 70 percent of Russian adults had been vaccinated against the virus.

He predicted that this would happen by the end of the summer.

Read more:

Russia will not disclose name of vaccine which Putin will take: Kremlin

Russia says it has registered a third COVID-19 vaccine

Sputnik V vaccine performs well against COVID-19 mutations: Scientists

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

Saudi Arabia daily COVID-19 cases spike past 500 after falling below 100 Saudi Arabia daily COVID-19 cases spike past 500 after falling below 100
Suez Canal: Two tugboats speed to Egypt to aid efforts to free ship blocking route Suez Canal: Two tugboats speed to Egypt to aid efforts to free ship blocking route

Top Content

Strong winds not main reason for huge ship stranding in Suez Canal: Chairman Strong winds not main reason for huge ship stranding in Suez Canal: Chairman
US military offers to help Egypt in blocked Suez Canal US military offers to help Egypt in blocked Suez Canal
Ever Given ship blocking Suez Canal moves slightly, unclear when it will refloat Ever Given ship blocking Suez Canal moves slightly, unclear when it will refloat
Saudi Crown Prince announces Saudi Green Initiative, Middle East Green Initiative Saudi Crown Prince announces Saudi Green Initiative, Middle East Green Initiative
US ‘horrified’ by Myanmar military’s ‘reign of terror’ killings: Blinken US ‘horrified’ by Myanmar military’s ‘reign of terror’ killings: Blinken
Biden suggests initiative plan to rival China’s trillion-dollar ‘Belt and Road’ Biden suggests initiative plan to rival China’s trillion-dollar ‘Belt and Road’

Before you go

Turkey is sending the wrong messages to counter violence against women
Turkey is sending the wrong messages to counter violence against women

Explore More