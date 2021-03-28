.
.
.
.
Language

Saudi Arabia daily COVID-19 cases spike past 500 after falling below 100

A man displays his details on his mobile phone using the Tawakkalna app, which was launched by Saudi authorities to track people infected with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19). (Reuters)
A man displays his details on his mobile phone using the Tawakkalna app, which was launched by Saudi authorities to track people infected with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19). (Reuters)
Coronavirus

Saudi Arabia daily COVID-19 cases spike past 500 after falling below 100

Followed Unfollow

Reuters, Dubai

Published: Updated:

Daily coronavirus cases in Saudi Arabia have risen above 500 for the first time since October and the health ministry on Saturday blamed the increase on gatherings and laxity in complying with preventive measures such as social distancing.

Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.

The Gulf state recorded 510 new infections on Friday and 502 on Saturday to take its total tally to 387,794 cases with 6,643 deaths. More than 200 of the cases were in the capital Riyadh.

The Kingdom had seen daily infections fall to below 100 in January from a peak of more than 4,000 in June.

Authorities last week expanded COVID-19 vaccinations to all citizens and residents aged 16 and above. Starting mid-May, unvaccinated workers at food outlets, public transport, gyms, and salons would be required to take a PCR test every week.

Saudi Arabia requires PCR test every week for some unvaccinated workers Coronavirus Coronavirus Saudi Arabia requires PCR test every week for some unvaccinated workers

Saudi Arabia in January postponed the end of a ban on travel for its citizens and full reopening of entry points to May 17. In February, it suspended entry for non-citizens from 20 states except for diplomats and medical practitioners.

Read more:

Saudi Arabia reports 502 new COVID-19 cases as infections continue to surge

COVID-19 vaccines mandatory for Hajj, Umrah workers in Mecca and Medina

Saudi Arabia requires PCR test every week for some unvaccinated workers

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Editor's Choice

Suez Canal: Two tugboats speed to Egypt to aid efforts to free ship blocking route Suez Canal: Two tugboats speed to Egypt to aid efforts to free ship blocking route
Saudi Arabia is committed to protecting women’s rights: Official says at UN session Saudi Arabia is committed to protecting women’s rights: Official says at UN session

Top Content

Strong winds not main reason for huge ship stranding in Suez Canal: Chairman Strong winds not main reason for huge ship stranding in Suez Canal: Chairman
US military offers to help Egypt in blocked Suez Canal US military offers to help Egypt in blocked Suez Canal
Biden suggests initiative plan to rival China’s trillion-dollar ‘Belt and Road’ Biden suggests initiative plan to rival China’s trillion-dollar ‘Belt and Road’
Saudi Crown Prince announces Saudi Green Initiative, Middle East Green Initiative Saudi Crown Prince announces Saudi Green Initiative, Middle East Green Initiative
Ever Given ship blocking Suez Canal moves slightly, unclear when it will refloat Ever Given ship blocking Suez Canal moves slightly, unclear when it will refloat
New attempts planned to free huge vessel stuck in Egypt’s Suez Canal New attempts planned to free huge vessel stuck in Egypt’s Suez Canal

Before you go

Turkey is sending the wrong messages to counter violence against women
Turkey is sending the wrong messages to counter violence against women

Explore More