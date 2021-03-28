Saudi Arabia records 531 new COVID-19 cases amid continuous increase

Saudi Arabia reports 531 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours amid a continuous increase in the daily number of infections.

Of the new cases, 221 were detected in the city of Riyadh, 105 in the Eastern Region and 99 in Mecca, according to the Ministry of Health.



An additional seven coronavirus-related deaths were also reported, raising the death toll to 6,650. Meanwhile, 389 recoveries were confirmed, which brought the total number of recoveries in the Kingdom to 388,325.

The Kingdom had seen daily infections fall to below 100 in January from a peak of more than 4,000 in June.

Authorities last week expanded COVID-19 vaccinations to all citizens and residents aged 16 and above. Starting mid-May, unvaccinated workers at food outlets, public transport, gyms, and salons would be required to take a PCR test every week.

Saudi Arabia in January postponed the end of a ban on travel for its citizens and full reopening of entry points to May 17. In February, it suspended entry for non-citizens from 20 states except for diplomats and medical practitioners.

With Reuters

