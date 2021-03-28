.
UAE registers 2,128 new COVID-19 cases, four deaths

People wearing protective face masks use their mobiles as they wait for vaccine trials at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, October 6, 2020. Picture taken October 6, 2020. (File photo: Reuters)
Coronavirus

Tala Michel Issa, Al Arabiya English

The United Arab Emirates recorded 2,128 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the number of active cases to 15,010, the country’s National Emergency and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA) reported on Sunday.

NCEMA reported that 230,734 COVID-19 tests were carried out since Saturday, bringing the total number of diagnosed cases since the beginning of the outbreak to 455,197.

Four people died from COVID-19 due to complications, and 2,243 people recovered from the coronavirus, state news agency WAM reported.

Sunday’s numbers brought the UAE’s COVID-19 death toll to 1,481, and recoveries to 438,706.

The country has bolstered its vaccination drive in recent weeks and now registers over 7.9 million administered vaccine doses.

