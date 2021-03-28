.
.
.
.
Language

Facebook suspends Venezuela’s President Maduro for spreading COVID-19 misinformation

Facebook App on iPhone with computer laptop background closeup male hand hold social network on smart device concept. stock photo
Facebook App. (Stock photo)

Facebook suspends Venezuela’s President Maduro for spreading COVID-19 misinformation

Followed Unfollow

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Venezuela’s government on Sunday accused Facebook Inc of “digital totalitarianism” after it froze President Nicolas Maduro’s page for 30 days for violating policies against spreading misinformation about COVID-19.

Facebook told Reuters this weekend it had also taken down a video in which Maduro promoted Carvativir, a Venezuelan-made remedy he claims, without evidence, can cure the disease. Facebook said it followed guidance from the World Health Organization (WHO) that there is currently no medication that can cure the virus.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

In a statement on Sunday, Venezuela’s information ministry said Facebook was going after “content geared toward combating the pandemic” and described Carvativir as a retroviral of “national production and engineering.”

“We are witnessing a digital totalitarianism exercised by supranational companies who want to impose their law on the countries of the world,” the ministry said.

Facebook did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Venezuelan doctors have warned that Carvativir’s effect on coronavirus has not been established. The treatment is derived from thyme, an herb that has been used for centuries in traditional medicine.

Maduro, who has overseen an economic collapse since taking office in 2013 and is labeled a dictator by Washington and many other Western nations, said in a tweet on Sunday that he would broadcast his daily coronavirus briefing on the Facebook account of his wife, first lady Cilia Flores.

The South American country has reported 155,663 cases of the novel coronavirus and 1,555 deaths. Those figures are below the levels of many regional peers, but the political opposition says the true number of cases is likely far higher due to a lack of testing.

Read more:

UK eases COVID-19 lockdown but nervously eyes European virus surge

UAE firm to start producing China’s Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine after deal

Romanian woman, 104, says vaccine is only solution to combat COVID-19

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

UAE firm to start producing China’s Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine after deal UAE firm to start producing China’s Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine after deal
Saudi Arabia daily COVID-19 cases spike past 500 after falling below 100 Saudi Arabia daily COVID-19 cases spike past 500 after falling below 100

Top Content

Strong winds not main reason for huge ship stranding in Suez Canal: Chairman Strong winds not main reason for huge ship stranding in Suez Canal: Chairman
US military offers to help Egypt in blocked Suez Canal US military offers to help Egypt in blocked Suez Canal
Ever Given ship blocking Suez Canal moves slightly, unclear when it will refloat Ever Given ship blocking Suez Canal moves slightly, unclear when it will refloat
Suspected suicide bombing at Indonesia church leaves 14 people injured Suspected suicide bombing at Indonesia church leaves 14 people injured
Saudi Crown Prince announces Saudi Green Initiative, Middle East Green Initiative Saudi Crown Prince announces Saudi Green Initiative, Middle East Green Initiative
US ‘horrified’ by Myanmar military’s ‘reign of terror’ killings: Blinken US ‘horrified’ by Myanmar military’s ‘reign of terror’ killings: Blinken

Before you go

Turkey is sending the wrong messages to counter violence against women
Turkey is sending the wrong messages to counter violence against women

Explore More