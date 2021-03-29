Erdogan says Turkey to impose coronavirus weekend lockdowns, curbs during Ramadan

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced on Monday tighter coronavirus curbs to be implemented during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan.

During Ramadan group Iftar and Suhoor events will be banned across the country Turkey. Iftar is the evening meal during which Muslims break their fast and Suhoor is when people gather to eat at dawn before another day of fasting.

The upcoming Holy month of Ramadan will begin in mid-April and will be the second one during the coronavirus pandemic. During the last Ramadan, 1.8 billion Muslims struggled to observe religious traditions amid shuttered mosques, coronavirus curfews and bans on mass prayers.

Restaurants and cafes will not be allowed to offer dine-in services, only delivery and take-out will be allowed, Erdogan said according to state news agency Anadolu.

Full weekend lockdowns will be imposed during Ramadan in cities with highest coronavirus risk and a curfew implemented between 9 pm and 5 am across the country will continue.

Erdogan added that the number of high-risk provinces increased to 58, constituting 80 percent of the population.

