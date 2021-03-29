.
.
.
.
Language

Erdogan says Turkey to impose coronavirus weekend lockdowns, curbs during Ramadan

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan talks during a news conference following a cabinet meeting in Ankara, Turkey, November 30, 2020. Presidential Press Office/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS PICTURE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVE.
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan talks during a news conference following a cabinet meeting in Ankara, Turkey, November 30, 2020. (Reuters)
Coronavirus

Erdogan says Turkey to impose coronavirus weekend lockdowns, curbs during Ramadan

Followed Unfollow

Tuqa Khalid, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced on Monday tighter coronavirus curbs to be implemented during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan.

During Ramadan group Iftar and Suhoor events will be banned across the country Turkey. Iftar is the evening meal during which Muslims break their fast and Suhoor is when people gather to eat at dawn before another day of fasting.

Visit our dedicated coronavirus site here for all the latest updates.

The upcoming Holy month of Ramadan will begin in mid-April and will be the second one during the coronavirus pandemic. During the last Ramadan, 1.8 billion Muslims struggled to observe religious traditions amid shuttered mosques, coronavirus curfews and bans on mass prayers.

Restaurants and cafes will not be allowed to offer dine-in services, only delivery and take-out will be allowed, Erdogan said according to state news agency Anadolu.

Full weekend lockdowns will be imposed during Ramadan in cities with highest coronavirus risk and a curfew implemented between 9 pm and 5 am across the country will continue.

Erdogan added that the number of high-risk provinces increased to 58, constituting 80 percent of the population.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Turkey’s coronavirus-related deaths rise above 30,000, total cases top three million

Turkey begins to roll back COVID-19 measures, reopens restaurants and schools

Turkey reports 26,182 new COVID-19 cases, highest this year

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Editor's Choice

Israel warns its citizens to avoid UAE and Bahrain, citing threat of attack by Iran Israel warns its citizens to avoid UAE and Bahrain, citing threat of attack by Iran
US Secretary Blinken assails Russia for Syria role, calls for more border openings US Secretary Blinken assails Russia for Syria role, calls for more border openings

Top Content

Ship blocking Suez Canal partially refloated, being secured for next steps Ship blocking Suez Canal partially refloated, being secured for next steps
Teens charged in carjacking, murder of Pakistani Uber Eats driver Mohammad Anwar Teens charged in carjacking, murder of Pakistani Uber Eats driver Mohammad Anwar
US defense linguist charged with passing classified information to Hezbollah US defense linguist charged with passing classified information to Hezbollah
President Sisi orders preparations for lightening cargo on ship blocking Suez Canal President Sisi orders preparations for lightening cargo on ship blocking Suez Canal
Suez Canal: Two tugboats speed to Egypt to aid efforts to free ship blocking route Suez Canal: Two tugboats speed to Egypt to aid efforts to free ship blocking route
UAE firm to start producing China’s Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine after deal UAE firm to start producing China’s Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine after deal

Before you go

Turkey is sending the wrong messages to counter violence against women
Turkey is sending the wrong messages to counter violence against women

Explore More